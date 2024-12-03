China's top political advisor meets Cambodia's senate president

Xinhua) 08:36, December 03, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Cambodian People's Party President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, China's top political advisor, met with Cambodian People's Party (CPP) President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen in Beijing on Monday.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said that China is willing to work with Cambodia to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and promote the continuous development of China-Cambodia relations.

The CPPCC is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Cambodia to promote greater achievements in the building of a China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era, Wang said.

Hun Sen spoke highly of China's development achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. He said that Cambodia and China are iron-clad friends, and that Cambodia is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields, provide firm mutual support, work together to meet challenges, and promote the building of a Cambodia-China community with a shared future.

