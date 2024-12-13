Cambodia-China friendship carnival held in NW Cambodia's tourist hub

Xinhua) 09:30, December 13, 2024

SIEM REAP, Cambodia, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Cambodia-China Friendship Carnival 2024 was held here in the province of Siem Reap in northwest Cambodia on Thursday, aiming at deepening the bonds of friendship between the peoples of both countries.

Addressing some 180 participants at the event, Cambodian Permanent Deputy Prime Minister and Cabinet Minister Vongsey Vissoth said the carnival was conducive to promoting people-to-people contacts, especially among youths, thus giving them an opportunity to explore the rich culture and traditions of the two countries.

It was also a platform for young entrepreneurs of the two countries to build friendship, trust, and mutual understanding, as well as to seek investment and business opportunities under the framework of the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement (CCFTA), he added.

"China is a good friend that Cambodia can rely on, and our iron-clad friendship is unbreakable," Vissoth said.

"We believe that this event will further strengthen the bonds of people-to-people friendship as well as promote cooperation in business, tourism and culture between the two countries," he added.

He said the carnival would inject fresh vitality into the building of the Cambodia-China community with a shared future in a new era of high quality, high level and high standard.

Meanwhile, Vissoth also highlighted the significant contribution of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to Cambodia's socio-economic development and poverty alleviation.

He said that under the BRI, a number of mega-projects such as the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, the Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, and the Sihanoukville Special Economy Zone have been carried out in the Southeast Asian country.

Looking forward, Vissoth said the CCFTA and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) would continue to boost economic, trade, and investment cooperation between Cambodia and China.

The carnival was organized by the Youth House for Cambodia-China Friendship in collaboration with the China Foundation for Peace and Development, the Siem Reap Provincial Administration, and the APSARA National Authority.

