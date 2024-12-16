Chinese song competition in Bangladesh shows people-to-people friendship

This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2024 shows a lion dance show during the awarding ceremony of the first "Songs of China" Chinese singing competition in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The final round and awarding ceremony of the first "Songs of China" Chinese singing competition in Bangladesh was held at the Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy (BCSAA). (Xinhua)

DHAKA, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- The final round and awarding ceremony of the first "Songs of China" Chinese singing competition in Bangladesh was held at the Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy (BCSAA).

With the theme "Further the China-Bangladesh Friendship, Sing the Beautiful China," the event here on Friday showcased the artistic talent of 23 outstanding contestants, divided into Chinese and non-Chinese groups.

Contestants captivated the judges and spectators with heartfelt renditions of classic and modern Chinese songs, demonstrating the universal appeal of music as a cultural bridge and their deep connection to Chinese culture.

In his keynote speech, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said that outstanding songs are treasures of a nation's rich culture and serve as excellent resources for learning a foreign language and understanding its culture. Music knows no borders, and culture fosters friendship.

In the upcoming celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Bangladesh and the "Year of People-to-People Exchange" between the two countries, the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh will join hands with Bangladeshi society to use culture as a bridge to further narrow the distance between the peoples of China and Bangladesh, Yao added.

For his part, Par Mosiur Rahman, registrar of Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology, said that the competition is not only a contest of vocal talent, but also a celebration of cross-cultural exchange. Through the power of music, the event brings people from different cultural backgrounds closer together.

"I hope the two peoples will take this opportunity to join hands and write a brighter chapter for Bangladesh-China friendship," he added.

Zhang Xi, Chinese director of Shanto-Mariam-Honghe Confucius Classroom in Bangladesh, said that the aim of this competition is to develop the talents of Chinese song lovers in China and Bangladesh, and provide a platform for mutual communication so that Bangladesh-China friendship can be promoted through singing.

The awarding ceremony featured a series of cultural performances, including the beloved Chinese song "Jasmine Flower" by government officials from the BCSAA's Chinese classes, and a classical Chinese dance performance by representatives of the event organizers. The finale brought all participants together in a moving rendition of "We Are One Family," symbolizing unity and friendship between the two nations.

More than 200 people attended the event.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen delivers a speech during the awarding ceremony of the first "Songs of China" Chinese singing competition in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 13, 2024. The final round and awarding ceremony of the first "Songs of China" Chinese singing competition in Bangladesh was held at the Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy (BCSAA). (Xinhua)

A Bangladeshi teacher who teaches Chinese sings a Chinese song in the final round of the first "Songs of China" Chinese singing competition in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 13, 2024. The final round and awarding ceremony of the first "Songs of China" Chinese singing competition in Bangladesh was held at the Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy (BCSAA). (Xinhua)

