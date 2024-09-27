1st Dhaka China Day event held in Bangladeshi capital

DHAKA, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The first "Dhaka China Day" event, co-hosted by the Chinese embassy in Bangladesh and North South University on Tuesday, attracted nearly 50,000 people, including prominent figures from various sectors of Bangladesh and China, as well as local residents and university students.

"We are getting to know a lot about Chinese food, culture and economy in today's event," Bangladeshi university student Sumaiya Sultana told Xinhua.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, Adviser to the interim government on the Ministries of Shipping, Textiles and Jute M Sakhawat Hossain, along with Vice Chancellor of North South University Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, and heads of various friendly organizations from Bangladesh and China attended the event.

Yao said the Dhaka China Day highlights the vibrant spirit of China-Bangladesh friendship, allowing the people of Bangladesh to experience the rich and diverse traditional culture of both countries and significantly enhancing mutual understanding and friendship.

He expressed hopes for further exchange and cooperation in various fields to elevate the relationship between the two countries to a higher level.

For his part, Sakhawat warmly congratulated the successful holding of Dhaka China Day and spoke highly of the development in Bangladesh-China relations. He said he hoped the two countries would further strengthen cultural exchanges and enhance cooperation in a wider range of areas.

During the opening ceremony, students and teachers from the Confucius Institutes and Classroom in Bangladesh performed dragon and lion dance, while North South University students sang popular songs in Chinese. An artistic troupe from China's Yunnan province staged song, dance, and acrobatic performances featuring rich Chinese ethnic characteristics.

Various cultural activities were held during the event, including tea ceremonies, paper cutting, folk music, and calligraphy, as well as displays of high-tech products from China and China-Bangladesh cooperation outcomes.

"I was surprised to see so many stalls and everything," North South University student Jannatul Islam said. "It's the first time this event is happening on our campus."

Saifur Rahman, another student from the university, said he visited every stall during the event.

"This is a big opportunity for us to know about China," he said. "And also develop ourselves in the future, the business in Bangladesh and China, and the Bangladesh-China partnership."

