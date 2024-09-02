Chinese in Bangladesh support flood victims

Xinhua) 11:11, September 02, 2024

DHAKA, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Amid the unprecedented flood in Bangladesh recently, many Chinese who live in the country took action to donate to the disaster areas, contributing more than 4 million taka in cash, and materials worth nearly 9 million taka as of Saturday.

New Hope Bangladesh donated 550 cases of milk, 550 cases of biscuits and 550 cases of drinking water, which amount to 12 lakh taka, to their clients to help them overcome the lost as soon as possible. Besides, they will donate three lakh cash to the flood-hit people.

Mohammad Ahmadullah, a fish farmer who suffered losses in the flood, told Xinhua that he has been doing business with the company for five years.

"I knew that their products' quality is good. Now I have found their kindness and quality in all aspects," he said.

"Bangladesh faces many natural disasters every year, but as long as we unite, we can overcome these challenges and help people live better lives," said He Quanshui, regional president for New Hope Bangladesh.

Overseas Chinese Association in Bangladesh (OCAIB) raised donation fund among overseas Chinese citizens in Bangladesh and delivered 4,000 family packs valued 68 lakh taka to villages in Kamalnagar, Sonaimuri Senbag, Fulgazi and Sadar thana on Friday.

"We need to support the communities in which we live and work, extending a hand of friendship and assistance during times of crisis," said Qiu Xiaobin, vice president of OCAIB.

"Chinese have stepped forward to donate relief supplies to the flood-hit people, demonstrating the deep friendship between the peoples of China and Bangladesh," Qiu said.

Recently, parts of Bangladesh have been severely affected by flooding, impacting millions of people. At least 59 have lost their lives.

