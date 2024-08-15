Bangladesh's interim gov't keen to work closely with China: foreign affairs adviser

Xinhua) 16:54, August 15, 2024

DHAKA, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh's newly formed interim government is keen to work closely with China, the country's Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said on Wednesday.

Hossain's remarks came after Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen paid a courtesy call to him.

"Hon'ble Foreign Adviser stated the importance of the historic relations between Bangladesh and China and said that the interim government is keen to work closely with China," Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on Facebook.

"I also said that the people of Bangladesh view China positively," Hossain told media, adding "Therefore, regardless of government changes, relations will always be good."

He also sought China's support in overcoming economic challenges. "We are facing economic difficulties. We hope China will assist us," the advisor added.

Yao reiterated China's commitment to good neighborliness and friendship with all the people of Bangladesh.

"The two sides had in-depth exchanges on developing our comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, promoting exchanges and cooperation in various areas, and jointly celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Bangladesh next year," Yao said in an interview with the media.

Yao reiterated that China strictly follows the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, respects Bangladesh's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and the development path independently chosen by the Bangladeshi people.

"Our friendship and cooperation is oriented towards all Bangladeshi people, benefiting all Bangladeshi people and being supported by all Bangladeshi people," Yao said.

As a close neighbor and friend of Bangladesh, no matter how the international and domestic situations of Bangladesh change, China will, as always, attach high importance to its relations with Bangladesh, Yao stressed.

"China stands ready to work with Bangladesh to promote bilateral exchanges and cooperation and further advance our comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership," the ambassador said.

