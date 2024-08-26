Chinese companies donate relief supplies to flood-hit people in Bangladesh

Xinhua) 16:31, August 26, 2024

DHAKA, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese enterprises in Bangladesh have donated over 4.13 million taka to the flood-affected areas, and provided supplies worth about 6.19 million taka, totaling approximately 10.32 million taka (86,940 U.S. dollars) as of Sunday, and donations are still ongoing.

Recently, parts of Bangladesh have been severely affected by flooding, impacting millions of people. Chinese companies have stepped forward to donate relief supplies to the flood-hit people, demonstrating the deep friendship between the peoples of China and Bangladesh.

China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) launched a relief distribution program in the Feni, Noakhali, and Cumilla districts on Sunday. A total of 600 affected families have benefited from this donation, which includes food, drinking water, and other necessities.

"The CCECC, as a long-established Chinese company in the Bangladeshi market, has always paid close attention to local livelihoods and actively fulfills its social responsibilities," said Ke Changliang, chairman of CCECC Bangladesh Limited.

"In the face of this disaster, the CCECC will continue to uphold the spirit of 'solidarity in adversity' and stand with the people of Bangladesh to overcome these challenges, further strengthening the bond of friendship between China and Bangladesh," he added.

Since the flood occurred, many Chinese companies and personnel in Bangladesh have given their hands.

The donation program has been widely praised by both the Bangladeshi government and the local people. "Chinese companies extended a helping hand during our most difficult time, and we will always remember this kindness," a local person who lives in Cumilla said.

Bangladesh has experienced its worst flooding in years, and the death toll from the floods has risen to 18 and nearly 5 million people were affected due to floods in 11 out of the country's total 64 districts, the authorities said Saturday. (1 U.S. dollar equals about 120 taka)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)