Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh donates supplies to flood-affected areas

Xinhua) 10:47, August 26, 2024

DHAKA, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- In the face of the significant challenges posed by the flooding in Bangladesh, the Chinese Embassy donated ready-to-eat meals, drinking water, and essential living supplies to the hardest-hit area of Feni on Sunday.

The initial batch of supplies will benefit 2,000 people. In the coming week, the relief donations will continue, providing food and supplies to a total of 6,000 people.

The embassy plans to distribute food packages and other supplies to 1,300 households (approximately 5,200 people) to help them rebuild their homes. The total value of the relief project is 6 million Bangladeshi taka.

During the relief donation event, Minister Counselor Liu Yuyin said "As Bangladesh faces this sudden flooding, the Chinese people feel deeply for the victims and hope to offer their modest assistance to help the people of Bangladesh overcome this difficult time as soon as possible."

Liu mentioned that the Red Cross Society of China will donate to the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society 100,000 U.S. dollars for emergency humanitarian assistance. The Chinese Embassy will donate 20,000 U.S. dollars to the Chief Adviser Relief and Welfare Fund.

"We are confident that, with the joint efforts of the interim government and the people of Bangladesh, the country will overcome the current difficulties and rebuild a better home," he added.

Bangladesh has experienced its worst flooding in years, the death toll from the floods has risen to 18 and nearly 5 million people were affected due to floods in 11 out of the country's total 64 districts, the authorities said Saturday.

