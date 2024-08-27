Chinese Red Cross Society donates 100,000 USD to flood-affected Bangladesh

Xinhua) 09:28, August 27, 2024

DHAKA, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen met with Chairman of the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society M U Kabir Chowdhury and donated 100,000 U.S. dollars on behalf of the Red Cross Society of China to assist flood victims in Bangladesh here Monday.

During a ceremony, Yao said that the Chinese government and people are deeply concerned and empathize with the people of Bangladesh. As a country that also frequently suffers from natural disasters, China extends its sincere sympathies to the interim government and the people of Bangladesh. In the face of the floods, the Red Cross Society of China promptly provided humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh.

Yao believed that under the leadership of the interim government, the people of Bangladesh would surely overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes soon.

"China is willing to continue providing assistance according to Bangladesh's needs to help in disaster relief and reconstruction efforts, further consolidating and deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Bangladesh," he added.

"A friend in need is a friend indeed, and China is a true friend of Bangladesh," Chowdhury said, adding whenever the people of Bangladesh face natural disasters, China always extends a helping hand in a timely manner.

"The Bangladesh Red Crescent Society sincerely thanks the Red Cross Society of China for its timely and valuable assistance, believing that the aid from China will play a positive role in the flood relief and reconstruction efforts in the affected areas," he added.

