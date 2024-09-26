China ready to work with Bangladesh to carry forward traditional friendship -- Chinese FM

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Wednesday that China is ready to work with Bangladesh to carry forward their traditional friendship.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during talks with Muhammad Yunus, leader of the interim government of Bangladesh.

China and Bangladesh enjoy traditional friendship, he said. Wang also called on the two sides to consolidate political mutual trust and deepen their Belt and Road cooperation.

The Chinese side, Wang said, is ready to expand cooperation in agriculture, poverty alleviation and new energy in light of Bangladesh's needs, strengthen the exchanges of experience in governance as well as in reform and opening up, and help boost economic and social development in Bangladesh.

Yunus, for his part, said his country is ready to learn from China's experience and expand the friendly cooperation of the two countries.

