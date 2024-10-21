Bangladesh eyes bolstering green energy cooperation with China

Xinhua) 09:28, October 21, 2024

This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2024 shows the dialogue on overseas investment in the renewable energy sector and how to attract Chinese investment in Bangladesh, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Discussants at the dialogue here have said China is not just reshaping its own energy landscape, but also rendering its full assistance to other countries and regions across the world.The dialogue, organized by Bangladesh's leading think-tank Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), attracted lots of experts and businessmen and focused on outlook of new energy cooperation between China and Bangladesh. (Xinhua)

DHAKA, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Discussants at a dialogue here have said China is not just reshaping its own energy landscape, but also rendering its full assistance to other countries and regions across the world.

The dialogue, organized by Bangladesh's leading think-tank Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), attracted lots of experts and businessmen and focused on outlook of new energy cooperation between China and Bangladesh.

As Bangladesh intends to achieve 40 percent renewable energy by 2041, discussants said China's development experiences in renewable energy can help Bangladesh achieve its goals.

Fahmida Khatun, CPD executive director, said that Bangladesh's target also requires huge investment if they really want to fulfill it.

Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director at the CPD, recommended measures that Bangladesh should adopt urgently to attract Chinese investment in order to promote its renewable energy sector. These include offering tax incentives, reducing import duties and streamlining documentation processes.

Md Abdur Rahman Khan, chairman of National Board of Revenue, said the government was working on eliminating controversial tax laws and regulations to pave the way for more investment.

