DR Congo president cuts ribbon on China-aided cultural center

Xinhua) 09:31, December 16, 2024

Guests pose for a group photo at the inauguration ceremony of the China-aided Central African Cultural and Arts Center of Kinshasa in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Dec. 14, 2024. (Xinhua)

KINSHASA, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Felix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), late Saturday inaugurated the China-aided Central African Cultural and Arts Center of Kinshasa, the DRC's capital.

"This DRC-China cooperation project reflects the wisdom of the two peoples," said the DRC President during a site visit after the inauguration ceremony. "The center is expected to fully unleash the potential of the DRC's cultural industry while transforming the DRC into a hub of creativity."

Faustin Elombe, minister of culture, said the completion of this project will "usher in a new era of cultural innovation in the DRC" and strengthen cultural exchanges and connections among African countries.

Elombe also expressed gratitude to China, highlighting several DRC-China projects, including the People's Palace and the Martyrs Stadium, two landmarks in the DRC.

Marie-Therese Sombo, minister of higher education, emphasized that the long-standing cooperation between the DRC and China has provided the central African country with essential infrastructure for its development.

According to Zhao Bin, Chinese ambassador to the DRC, this project, a new iconic landmark in Kinshasa, will improve the DRC's cultural industry and serve as a vital platform for showcasing the country's culture.

The center, the foundation stone of which was laid by Tshisekedi in 2019, features a grand 2,000-seat theater and a smaller 800-seat auditorium. It will also house the new campus of the National Institute of Arts, renowned for training generations of Congolese musicians and artists.

