Chinese peacekeepers to DRC awarded UN Peace Medal

April 10, 2024

BUKAVU, DRC, April 9 (Xinhua) -- The 27th Chinese Peacekeeping Contingent to the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) was awarded the UN Peace Medal on Tuesday.

The awarding ceremony took place at the camp of the engineering company of the Chinese contingent on the outskirts of Bukavu, the capital of the eastern province of South Kivu.

Over the past 21 years, the Chinese peacekeepers have exemplified dedication and professionalism through their mission, said Bintou Keita, the top UN envoy in the DRC, heading MONUSCO, in her remarks. She also thanked the Chinese government for sending peacekeepers to South Kivu Province since 2003.

The Chinese peacekeepers have helped defend peace and development in South Kivu and made significant contributions to MONUSCO's disengagement process, Keita added, expressing her pride in the Chinese peacekeepers.

Through medical care and road construction, the Chinese peacekeepers have contributed to maintaining peace and fostering friendship, winning high praise from MONUSCO, the Congolese government and the people of South Kivu, said Zhao Bin, the Chinese ambassador to the DRC.

As a reliable friend and comprehensive strategic partner of the DRC, China has always firmly supported the DRC's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, Zhao stressed, noting that China has always done its best to help the DRC strengthen its security capacity.

Since their deployment in September 2023, the 27th batch of Chinese peacekeepers has fulfilled the mission of maintaining peace in eastern DRC. The engineering company has organized 13 engineering surveys and completed 16 projects to high standards, while the medical company has received about 500 patients, providing medical support for MONUSCO members based in Bukavu.

