Chinese vice premier meets DRC president

Xinhua) 09:00, September 03, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Felix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. Tshisekedi is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with Felix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), here on Monday.

Tshisekedi is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China is willing to strengthen alignment of development strategies with the DRC, support its industrialization, and jointly nurture new growths in cooperation in agriculture, digital economy, health care, culture and education.

Tshisekedi hailed the importance of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to the two sides, adding that the DRC is willing to further expand cooperation with China in various fields and improve the well-being of the two peoples.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)