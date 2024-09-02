2024 FOCAC summit to be held in Beijing
This photo taken on Aug. 29, 2024 shows the logo of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) near China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. The FOCAC summit is scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 4 to 6. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
A floral decoration marking the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is pictured in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 29, 2024. The FOCAC summit is scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 4 to 6. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
This photo taken on Aug. 29, 2024 shows the logo of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) near China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. The FOCAC summit is scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 4 to 6. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
This photo taken on Aug. 29, 2024 shows the logo of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) near China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. The FOCAC summit is scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 4 to 6. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-aided infrastructure projects deliver benefits to Africa
- China, Africa see greater potential for cooperation in agricultural sector: domestic, foreign experts
- Chadian president arrives in Beijing for 2024 FOCAC summit
- Interview: FOCAC summit key means to leverage China-Africa partnership, says consultancy chief
- Explainer: Why Africans won't buy the "Debt Trap" narrative against China
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.