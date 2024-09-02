2024 FOCAC summit to be held in Beijing

Xinhua) 16:52, September 02, 2024

This photo taken on Aug. 29, 2024 shows the logo of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) near China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. The FOCAC summit is scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 4 to 6. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A floral decoration marking the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is pictured in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 29, 2024. The FOCAC summit is scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 4 to 6. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

