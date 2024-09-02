Chadian president arrives in Beijing for 2024 FOCAC summit

Xinhua) 15:42, September 02, 2024

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

