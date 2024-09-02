Home>>
Lesotho's prime minister arrives in Beijing for 2024 FOCAC summit
(Xinhua) 10:35, September 02, 2024
Lesotho's Prime Minister Sam Matekane arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Lesotho's Prime Minister Sam Matekane arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- DRC president arrives in Beijing for 2024 FOCAC summit
- President of Seychelles arrives in Beijing for 2024 FOCAC Summit
- Chinese FM meets South African and Senegalese counterparts on China-Africa cooperation
- Guinea's transitional president arrives for 2024 Summit of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing
- President of Central African Republic arrives for 2024 Summit of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.