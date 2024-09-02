Chinese FM meets South African and Senegalese counterparts on China-Africa cooperation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday met with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola and Senegal's Foreign Minister Yacine Fall respectively in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will soon be underway. He also noted that over the past 24 years FOCAC has effectively promoted Africa's development, becoming an important symbol of South-South cooperation and driving international cooperation with Africa.

Wang said China is willing to closely cooperate with African countries to make this summit a grand event that strengthens solidarity and friendship between China and Africa, igniting a new wave of China-Africa cooperation.

He added that China firmly supports African countries in defending their legitimate rights to development and revitalization, and is committed to jointly promoting the building of an equal and orderly multipolar world, along with universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

Noting that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the relationship between South Africa and China has been upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership, Lamola said South Africa firmly adheres to the one-China policy, supports China's series of global initiatives and is willing to work together with China to promote solidarity and cooperation among Global South countries.

Fall said that the Senegal-China relationship is exemplary, with both countries demonstrating ongoing respect for one another.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye will pay a state visit to China during the summit, marking his first visit to a country outside Africa, Fall said, adding that Senegal looks forward to using the visit to deepen Senegal-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

