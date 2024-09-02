Home>>
President of Central African Republic arrives for 2024 Summit of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing
(Xinhua) 09:46, September 02, 2024
President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Li He)
Photos
