A glimpse into China-Africa cooperation projects

People's Daily Online) 09:13, August 22, 2024

The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held in Beijing from Sept. 4 to 6.

Over the years, China and Africa have established a reliable partnership that continues to grow stronger. This collaboration has produced significant achievements across various sectors, resulting in modern infrastructure, increased job opportunities, and enhanced momentum for sustainable development across the African continent. These efforts have brought real, tangible benefits to local communities.

Chinese companies have been crucial to this cooperation. For instance, the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) has spearheaded numerous projects that have had a substantial impact on the region’s growth and development.

Let’s explore some of the key China-Africa cooperation projects driving this positive change.

