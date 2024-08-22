A glimpse into China-Africa cooperation projects
The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held in Beijing from Sept. 4 to 6.
Over the years, China and Africa have established a reliable partnership that continues to grow stronger. This collaboration has produced significant achievements across various sectors, resulting in modern infrastructure, increased job opportunities, and enhanced momentum for sustainable development across the African continent. These efforts have brought real, tangible benefits to local communities.
Chinese companies have been crucial to this cooperation. For instance, the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) has spearheaded numerous projects that have had a substantial impact on the region’s growth and development.
Let’s explore some of the key China-Africa cooperation projects driving this positive change.
Photos
Related Stories
- African leaders set to attend FOCAC summit in Beijing, China
- Nation to back financial institutions
- African envoys expect deeper ties with China
- Kenya says upcoming FOCAC summit to deepen bilateral ties with China
- Coordinators' meeting on implementing FOCAC 8th ministerial conference results to be held
- Eighth ministerial conference of FOCAC a complete success, says Chinese FM
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.