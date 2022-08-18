Home>>
Coordinators' meeting on implementing FOCAC 8th ministerial conference results to be held
(Xinhua) 09:35, August 18, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Under the joint initiative of China and Senegal, co-chairs of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the Coordinators' Meeting on the Implementation of the Follow-up Actions of the 8th Ministerial Conference of FOCAC will be held via video link on Thursday.
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the meeting and deliver a speech, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Wednesday.
Also attending the meeting will be ministerial-level representatives of Senegal, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Libya, Angola, Ethiopia, Egypt, South Africa and representatives of the African Union Commission, Wang said.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Eighth ministerial conference of FOCAC a complete success, says Chinese FM
- African Union organ welcomes Chinese pledges at FOCAC Senegal conference
- China vows to promote trade ties with Uganda: FM
- FOCAC effective platform for promoting fruitful China-Africa cooperation
- Consensus reached on China-Africa ties, cooperation at FOCAC conference: Chinese FM
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.