Consensus reached on China-Africa ties, cooperation at FOCAC conference: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 16:37, December 01, 2021

DAKAR, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Tuesday China and Africa have reached important consensus on China-Africa relations and cooperation at the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Wang made the remarks at a joint press conference with Senegalese Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall after the conference concluded.

The fact that Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the conference via video link and delivered a keynote speech fully demonstrates that China attaches great importance to China-Africa relations, Wang said.

The success of the conference confirms the strong will of China and Africa to work together to overcome difficulties and seek common development, and shows the huge potential and bright prospects of China-Africa cooperation, he said, adding that the most important consensus reached by China and Africa can be summarized in the following five aspects.

First, both sides will promote the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation. The spirit was proposed by President Xi for the first time in his speech and became a highlight of the meeting.

No matter how the international situation may change and what difficulties and obstacles China and Africa may encounter, the two sides will remain strongly committed to strengthening mutual political trust and deepening practical cooperation so that the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation will be carried forward and passed on from generation to generation.

Second, China and Africa will work together to defeat the pandemic. When addressing the opening ceremony of the conference, President Xi solemnly announced that China will provide an additional 1 billion vaccine doses to Africa to help the African Union achieve its goal of vaccinating 60 percent of the African population by 2022.

This is the largest vaccine assistance plan undertaken by a single country to Africa since the outbreak of the pandemic, which will surely boost Africa's confidence and motivation to overcome the pandemic.

Third, both sides will work to enrich China-Africa cooperation. Xi announced that China will implement nine programs jointly with African countries, which is a strong declaration of China's continued commitment to Africa and the sustained momentum of China-Africa cooperation.

Fourth, the two sides will work together to practice true multilateralism. China and Africa will continue to firmly support each other on issues of core interests and major concerns, jointly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order underpinned by international law, and enhance the representation and voice of developing countries in international affairs.

The two sides will resolutely oppose any unilateral sanctions, any interference in other countries' internal affairs and racial discrimination, and will promote the shared human values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom, to make greater contributions to safeguarding world equity and justice.

Fifth, China and Africa will jointly build a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era. China appreciates African countries' welcome and support for the Global Development Initiative proposed by President Xi.

China is ready to march with Africa hand in hand on the path of development and rejuvenation, and jointly build a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)