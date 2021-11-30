Chinese FM hails FOCAC meeting as new milestone in China-Africa ties

Xinhua) 09:35, November 30, 2021

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) and Senegalese Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall attend a joint press conference in Dakar, Senegal, Nov. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Chang)

DAKAR, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Sunday that the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be a new milestone in China-Africa relations.

Wang made the remarks at a joint press conference with Senegalese Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall after their meeting.

Noting that the present is an important moment for the world's anti-pandemic fight and economic recovery, Wang said Senegal has met the ardent expectations of various African countries to hold the conference on schedule by overcoming the impact of the pandemic, which demonstrates the firm will shared by China and Africa to jointly overcome difficulties and seek common development, and again vividly reflects the China-Africa community with a shared future.

Wang re-expressed his thanks to the Senegalese government and people for their important contributions to the convening of this conference.

FOCAC, Wang said, is an important platform for collective dialogue and an effective mechanism for practical cooperation between China and Africa, and has become a paradigm of international development cooperation and a model for South-South cooperation thanks to 20 years of joint efforts by both sides.

Since the establishment of the forum, Chinese enterprises have built for Africa more than 10,000 km of railways, nearly 100,000 km of highways, nearly 1,000 bridges, 100 ports and more than 80 large-scale power facilities, said Wang, adding that Chinese firms have also helped countries in Africa build more than 130 medical facilities, 45 gymnasiums and more than 170 schools, and trained more than 160,000 professionals in various fields for the continent.

He also noted that Chinese medical teams have so far treated 230 million patients in Africa, and a network service sponsored by China is serving nearly 700 million user terminals, saying that nowadays, the achievements of China-Africa cooperation can be witnessed across Africa and felt in local communities and families.

Solidarity and mutual assistance between China and Africa have not only consolidated Africa's independent political status, but also enhanced Africa's sustainable development capacity, presenting a magnificent picture of China-Africa friendship, he added.

After the 2018 Beijing Summit and the 7th Ministerial Conference of FOCAC, China and Africa have overcome the impact of the pandemic, implemented the "eight major initiatives" and put in place the corresponding financing support, Wang said, adding that bilateral trade between China and Africa in the first 10 months of this year exceeded 200 billion U.S. dollars, and is expected to reach a new high by the end of 2021, making China Africa's largest trading partner for 13 consecutive years.

He also said that the daily progress in China-Africa cooperation is opening up new horizons for China-Africa friendship, creating new opportunities for shared development and bringing new benefits to the Chinese and African people.

The new forum will be held soon, Wang noted, saying that people of all African countries have placed high hopes on the outcome of the forum, and the eyes of the world will focus on Dakar.

Both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Senegalese President Macky Sall will deliver a keynote speech at the opening ceremony, said Wang, adding that Xi will also summarize the glorious course of China-Africa exchanges and announce a series of new major measures on China's cooperation with Africa.

China and Africa will aim at building the China-Africa community with a shared future in a new era, and chart out a blueprint for the development of China-Africa relations in the next three years and beyond.

With the joint efforts of China and Senegal as well as all members of the forum, the meeting will be a complete success, and make new contributions to Africa's "double victory" in beating the pandemic and restoring the economy, Wang said, adding that the forum will also kickstart a new great journey for the building of the China-Africa community with a shared future in a new era.

