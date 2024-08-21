African leaders set to attend FOCAC summit in Beijing, China

African leaders are poised to attend the upcoming 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. The event, scheduled from Sept. 4 to 6 this year, aims to foster dialogue and strengthen ties between China and African nations.

Chinese ambassador to Sierra Leone, Wang Qing, shared insights on the forthcoming summit during a media briefing at the Face to Face with China program. He highlighted the foundational role of FOCAC as a platform for collective dialogue, uniting China with the African Union Commission as well as 53 African countries that maintain diplomatic relations with China. The summit signifies a milestone in solidifying the friendship between China and Africa, with a focus on elevated political and mutual trust.

Wang emphasized the rapid development track of China-Africa relations facilitated by FOCAC. He underscored President Xi Jinping's advocacy for sincerity, practical results, friendship, and good faith in shaping a shared future between China and Africa. This strategic vision aligns with building a robust China-Africa community and navigating global challenges through collaborative efforts rooted in multilateralism.

The ambassador highlighted the substantial progress in China-Africa trade cooperation, with China emerging as Africa's largest trading partner since 2009. The bilateral trade volume surged to $282 billion in 2023, accounting for over 21.5 percent of Africa's total external trade. China's commitment to enhancing trade diversity by promoting non-resource product imports from Africa and providing favorable tariff treatments signifies a paradigm shift towards balanced trade relations.

Moreover, investments and financing collaborations between China and Africa have revitalized economic and social development across various sectors. From mining and agriculture to the digital economy and healthcare services, China's support has bolstered industrialization efforts in African countries, fostering export capacity and economic growth.

The solidarity and mutual assistance demonstrated by China and Africa amid the COVID-19 pandemic serve as a beacon of international cooperation. Joint efforts in combating the virus and providing medical assistance underscore the strong bond and collective resilience shared between the two regions.

The summit is poised to catalyze further progress in people-to-people exchanges and cultural interactions between China and Africa. Through collaborative research initiatives, media partnerships, and vibrant cultural events, the foundations for deeper understanding and mutual appreciation are being laid.

Deputy Political Director at the Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone, Ge Yao, highlighted the significance of the upcoming FOCAC summit as the first meeting between African and Chinese leaders post-COVID. He said the summit presents a pivotal opportunity to chart the course for enhanced cooperation in the new era, with a focus on practical collaboration and governance experience sharing.

The FOCAC summit stands as a testament to the enduring friendship between China and Africa, and is poised to open new avenues for common development and foster an even stronger China-Africa community with a shared future. The gathering of leaders in Beijing signals a renewed commitment to unity, collaboration, and mutual prosperity between China and Africa, paving the way for transformative partnerships in diverse sectors and fostering greater regional integration and cooperation.

