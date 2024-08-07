Kenya says upcoming FOCAC summit to deepen bilateral ties with China

Xinhua) 09:46, August 07, 2024

NAIROBI, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 summit for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), scheduled for September in Beijing, will inject vitality into bilateral relationships between China and Kenya that have spanned over six decades, according to Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya's prime cabinet secretary.

Mudavadi, also the cabinet secretary for foreign and diaspora affairs, made the remarks Tuesday at a meeting with representatives from Chinese communities in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

Mudavadi expressed the country's anticipation for a new chapter in its diplomatic ties with China at the upcoming forum. "Kenya's participation in FOCAC affirms our commitment and unwavering support as a strategic partner for China to host a successful summit," he said.

Representatives from the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, Kenya Overseas Chinese Association, Kenya Chinese Tourism Association, Kenya Chinese Chamber of Commerce, and Chinese enterprises in Kenya, attended the meeting to discuss strategic areas of collaboration to foster mutual benefits.

Mudavadi highlighted that engagement with the Chinese diplomatic community, private sector, and media is crucial for building a community with a shared future, as envisioned by leaders from both nations. He noted that Kenya is aligned with the core objectives of FOCAC, including win-win political and economic cooperation, sustainable development, and promoting peace and stability in Africa.

He also expressed optimism that the FOCAC summit will forge a new beginning for practical cooperation with China across various sectors, including trade and investment, affordable housing, green financing, peace and security, and people-to-people exchanges.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian said that the bilateral ties between the two countries have thrived against a backdrop of mutual trust and shared aspirations. "In China, we often say, 'build the nest to attract phoenixes.' To the Chinese phoenixes present here today, Kenya is a welcoming and ideal nest which keeps improving, truly a home away from home," he said.

Zhou acknowledged the crucial role of the Chinese communities in Kenya, including investors and entrepreneurs, in strengthening the bonds of friendship. "The Chinese Embassy will continue to exert its utmost efforts to consolidate and further the longstanding friendly ties between our countries and enhance friendship between our peoples," the ambassador said.

