Guinea's transitional president arrives for 2024 Summit of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:51, September 02, 2024

Guinea's transitional president Mamady Doumbouya arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Guinea's transitional president Mamady Doumbouya arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)