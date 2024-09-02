DRC president arrives in Beijing for 2024 FOCAC summit

Xinhua) 10:07, September 02, 2024

President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

