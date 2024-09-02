Home>>
President of Seychelles arrives in Beijing for 2024 FOCAC Summit
(Xinhua) 10:06, September 02, 2024
President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese FM meets South African and Senegalese counterparts on China-Africa cooperation
- Guinea's transitional president arrives for 2024 Summit of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing
- President of Central African Republic arrives for 2024 Summit of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing
- China-Africa partnership forges path to mutual growth, modernization
- 2024 FOCAC Summit to renew friendship, draw cooperation blueprints
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.