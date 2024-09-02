Home>>
China-aided infrastructure projects deliver benefits to Africa
(People's Daily App) 16:41, September 02, 2024
China-aided infrastructure projects deliver benefits to the African continent. Since the founding of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in 2000, China has helped African countries build and upgrade close to 100,000 kilometers of roads, more than 10,000 kilometers of railways, nearly 1,000 bridges, and nearly 100 ports.
(Produced by Sun Tianren, Huang Jingjing, Di Jingyuan, Chu Chu, and Wang Zhicheng)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi meets DRC president
- Chadian president arrives in Beijing for 2024 FOCAC summit
- Interview: FOCAC summit key means to leverage China-Africa partnership, says consultancy chief
- Explainer: Why Africans won't buy the "Debt Trap" narrative against China
- Explainer: Why it is absurd to accuse China of practising "neocolonialism" in Africa
- China, Africa see greater potential for cooperation in agricultural sector: domestic, foreign experts
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.