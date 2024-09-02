China-aided infrastructure projects deliver benefits to Africa

(People's Daily App) 16:41, September 02, 2024

China-aided infrastructure projects deliver benefits to the African continent. Since the founding of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in 2000, China has helped African countries build and upgrade close to 100,000 kilometers of roads, more than 10,000 kilometers of railways, nearly 1,000 bridges, and nearly 100 ports.

