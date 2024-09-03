Press briefing of 2024 FOCAC Summit held in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:25, September 03, 2024

A journalist asks questions at a press briefing of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Journalists attend a press briefing of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A press briefing of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is held in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A press briefing of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is held in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Journalists attend a press briefing of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Journalists attend a press briefing of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A journalist asks questions at a press briefing of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)