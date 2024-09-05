Interview: DR Congo president considers China "reliable partner" of Africa

KINSHASA, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China "has proven to be a reliable and committed partner in the development of the African continent," Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), has said.

RELIABLE PARTNER

Under mechanisms such as the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), numerous cooperation projects have materialized in the DRC, Tshisekedi said in an interview with Xinhua before he departed for the 2024 FOCAC Summit in Beijing.

Tshisekedi underscored several significant projects resulting from DRC-China cooperation, including the Sakania dry port, the Busanga hydroelectric power plant and the Kinsuka substation. In June 2024, he launched the Chinese-built ring road project in Kinshasa.

"These highlights symbolize China's deep commitment to the development path of the DRC," the DRC president said.

Tshisekedi refuted the claims that China-Africa cooperation is a "debt trap," saying "These descriptions do not match the reality of Chinese-African cooperation as we experience it in the DRC."

"Rather than being traps, these investments have allowed the DRC to develop its critical infrastructure and strengthen its ability to integrate into the global economy," he said.

He said that the principles of sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith in China's policy towards Africa, put forward in 2013 by Chinese President Xi Jinping, are rooted in Chinese-Congolese cooperation, demonstrating "China's sincerity in addressing the Congolese people's needs and its commitment to achieving tangible results."

INSPIRING EXAMPLE

Tshisekedi said his visits to several Chinese cities reinforced his belief that the DRC could benefit greatly from Chinese expertise in accelerating industrialization and developing technological infrastructure.

During Tshisekedi's state visit to China in May 2023, China and the DRC agreed in Beijing to elevate their relationship to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. He also traveled to Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong, where he visited several Chinese companies.

He highlighted Shenzhen's development from a small fishing village to one of the world's leading technology centers as "a model of rapid transformation and modernization."

"This transformation is an inspiring example for Africa, particularly for our industrialization process," he said, adding that the Chinese experience could help the DRC create special economic zones to attract foreign investment.

In 2021, the DRC joined the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), thus becoming the 45th African partner country. The BRI has enhanced the country's connectivity, Tshisekedi said, citing the ongoing rehabilitation and modernization of N1 National Road carried out by Chinese companies.

The road, which links the capital of Kinshasa with the economic center of Lubumbashi, is expected to boost economic exchanges between regions, he said.

Tshisekedi also underscored his close relationship with Xi, describing it as "one of the most satisfying aspects of our bilateral relations in recent years."

He spoke highly of Xi for "playing a key role in strengthening Chinese-African relations," noting that Xi's "pragmatic and visionary approach helps build a sustainable and beneficial relationship for both peoples."

Tshisekedi described Xi as "a resolute leader, deeply committed to building a shared future for China and Africa."

COMMUNITY OF SHARED FUTURE

Tshisekedi emphasized the importance of FOCAC in building a community of shared future between China and Africa, noting that China-Africa cooperation is significant for the rise of the Global South.

"The rise of Global South countries is essential for promoting a more equitable global governance," he said, urging China and Africa to continue working closely together to defend the common interests of developing countries, ensure fairer representation of the Global South in the international arena, and promote decision-making that reflects the needs and aspirations of these nations.

He expressed the hope that the DRC will diversify its cooperation with China by incorporating more projects in technology, agriculture, and vocational training to foster inclusive and sustainable growth.

He said that a potential area for further exploration lies in cultural infrastructure.

In 2019, the DRC president laid the foundation stone for the Central African Cultural and Arts Center, a China-aided initiative, which he believes will serve as an important platform for strengthening China-DRC and China-Africa cultural exchanges.

"In the future, we could extend this cooperation (in infrastructure) to other areas such as education and vocational training, to strengthen local capacities and promote sustainable development," noted the DRC president.

