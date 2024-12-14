Senior Chinese political advisor calls for joint efforts to build community with shared future

Xinhua) 09:35, December 14, 2024

MADRID, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Hu Chunhua, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attended the opening ceremony of the 2024 Imperial Springs International Forum on Thursday, calling for joint efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Hu read a congratulatory letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping and delivered a speech at the opening ceremony.

In his congratulatory letter, Xi gives full recognition to the forum's positive role in enhancing exchanges and understanding between China and other countries, and provides clear guidance on using the forum as a platform to further build international consensus and advance a community with a shared future for mankind, said Hu.

Amid accelerating global changes unseen in a century, China will remain a champion of peace, stability and progress, while promoting high-level opening-up, Hu said.

He called on visionary people across the world to actively engage with the forum, strengthen friendships, promote cooperation, and contribute their wisdom and efforts to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

During his stay in Spain, Hu also attended a group meeting with Spanish King Felipe VI, and met with First Vice President of the Senate of Spain Javier Maroto and others.

