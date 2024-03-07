Building community with shared future for humanity has become banner leading progress of times: FM

Xinhua) 10:49, March 07, 2024

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind has become a glorious banner leading the progress of the times and points the right direction for humanity, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

Building a community with a shared future for mankind has developed from a conceptual proposition to a scientific system, from a Chinese initiative to an international consensus, and from a promising vision to practical outcomes, showing strong vitality, Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress.

Noting that China has been building communities with shared future with dozens of countries and regions in multiple forms and domains, Wang said that the vision has been written into resolutions of the UN General Assembly for multiple times, and included in resolutions or declarations of multilateral mechanisms like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS.

"The number-one reality in today's world is that all countries rise and fall together, and that the sure path to meeting the challenges is mutual assistance and win-win cooperation," Wang said.

He said that the future of humanity should be decided by all countries together, and that the future of the world should be built by all people together.

China stands ready to make joint efforts with the international community to build an open, inclusive, clean, and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity, he said.

