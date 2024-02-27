China's development an opportunity for world: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:51, February 27, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's development is an opportunity for the world, not a threat to anyone, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on a report that Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim recently denounced the so-called "China-phobia" of some Western countries.

"Anwar's remarks reflect the common aspiration of developing countries to uphold independence and seek development," Mao said, adding that China firmly pursues an independent foreign policy of peace and opposes camp confrontation or taking sides.

China will continue to develop friendly cooperation with other countries on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and an inclusive economic globalization that benefits all, and work for the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, the spokesperson said.

