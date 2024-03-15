Interview: Community with a shared future for mankind contributes to sustainable development, says Yemeni media leader

Xinhua) 16:48, March 15, 2024

ADEN, Yemen, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Building a community with a shared future for mankind contributes to sustainable development by building bridges across regions and cultures, said a Yemeni media leader.

While participating in the 6th China-Arab States Broadcasting and Television Cooperation Forum, Khaled Alyan, deputy director of Yemen National Television, was greatly impressed by China's urban development and management. This has inspired him to learn more about China, leading to a deeper understanding of the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, he told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The article, which was published on the website of Yemen National Television on March 6, introduced China's development philosophy and praised its continued economic growth and increasing global influence. China-proposed concepts have provided innovative ideas for promoting global cooperation, he wrote.

The concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind has been incorporated into various United Nations resolutions, helping more countries understand the idea of realizing common development through cooperation, he wrote.

He noted the longstanding friendship between China and Arab countries, characterized by mutual trust, can be traced back to the ancient Silk Road period, and the Belt and Road Initiative has brought the two sides closer.

He also pointed out that both China and Arab nations had stood against colonial rules and now are advocating for developing countries' rights on the global stage.

There is thriving cooperation in the energy and investment sectors between Arab countries and China, facilitated by forums like the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, he wrote.

Increasing Chinese language education initiatives in Arab countries and an increasing number of Arabic language courses at Chinese universities help to foster cultural exchanges and bring the two sides closer, he wrote.

Alyan likened the current world situation to a turbulent sea. "We are all in the same boat, and no one should cause damage to this boat," he added.

