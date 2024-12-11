China's modified AG50 light-sport aircraft makes maiden flight

Xinhua) 08:50, December 11, 2024

A modified AG50 conducts the maiden flight at an airport in Jingmen, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 9, 2024. (AVIC/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- A modified AG50, China's new-generation light-sport aircraft, made a successful maiden flight on Monday, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

The modified AG50 aircraft conducted the flight at an airport in Jingmen, central China's Hubei Province. The flight was stable and all aircraft systems performed well, said AVIC, the country's leading aircraft manufacturer.

The move marked the completion of the AG50's modification, as well as the modified aircraft's entry into its airworthiness validation flight test phase, AVIC noted.

The original two-seater AG50 light-sport aircraft, developed by AVIC's Special Vehicle Research Institute, completed its maiden flight in August 2020. It was designed for flying clubs, general aviation companies, training schools and private pilots.

The modified AG50 aircraft project began in February 2023, following market feedback and customer demand, AVIC said.

Compared with the original AG50, the modified aircraft has a larger wing fuel tank volume and its maximum flight distance has been extended from 650 kilometers to 1,200 kilometers, according to Liu Chong, its chief designer.

Its empennage and rudder have been optimized to improve operational performance, and navigation lights have been added to its wingtips to enhance environmental adaptability, Liu said.

The modified AG50 aircraft is a new member of China's homegrown general aircraft family, and will play a role in air sports, agricultural and forestry operations, flight training, private flights and more, according to its developer.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)