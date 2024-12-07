China's homegrown AG100 trainer aircraft starts commercial operation

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's independently developed AG100 civil primary trainer aircraft has officially entered commercial operation, according to Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

The single-engine piston aircraft recently began commercial service at a pilot training base of the AVIC Flight Academy, AVIC said.

The AG100, developed by China Aviation Industry General Aircraft Co., Ltd. under AVIC, bridges a significant gap for China in homegrown civil primary trainer aircraft.

Designed primarily for pilot training and private flights, the AG100 aims to serve a wide range of customers, including pilot training schools and private pilots, AVIC explained.

The three-seat AG100 aircraft is built with a composite structure of fiberglass and carbon fiber, according to its developer.

This type of trainer aircraft is 7.26 meters long and has a wingspan of 10.42 meters.

Going forward, efforts will be made to continuously improve and optimize the AG100 aircraft and sustain its commercial success, accelerating the development of the country's burgeoning low-altitude economy and the general aviation industry, the AVIC said.

