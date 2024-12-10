Botswanan president meets senior Chinese official on ties

GABORONE, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Botswanan President Duma Boko on Monday met with visiting Vice Chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shao Hong in the southern African country's capital of Gaborone.

Shao first conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings to Boko, saying that China attaches great importance to the China-Botswana relations, supports the new government's governance initiatives, carries forward the friendly tradition, and taps into the cooperation potential.

Shao noted that China is willing to work with Botswana to implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, jointly promote modernization, and make greater contributions to building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

Shao also provided an overview of the spirit of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

For his part, Boko asked Shao to extend his sincere greetings and best wishes to Xi, noting that China sent a high-level delegation to Botswana shortly after the new government came into office, demonstrating China's firm support for Botswana.

Boko reaffirmed his country's firm adherence to the one-China principle and expressed willingness to strengthen practical cooperation with China in various fields, continue traditional friendship, and push the bilateral relations to a higher level.

During the visit to Botswana, Shao and the delegation of the CPPCC National Committee also met with Botswana's National Assembly speaker and other officials.

