Botswana unveils first locally assembled electric vehicles backed by Chinese brands
GABORONE, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Botswana on Monday unveiled its first batch of locally assembled electric vehicles in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, with support from two Chinese vehicle manufacturing companies.
The unveiling ceremony took place at the showroom of Botswana Institute for Technology Research and Innovation (BITRI), which was established in 2012 as a parastatal under the Ministry of Communications, Knowledge and Technology.
BITRI Chief Executive Officer Shedden Masupe said the unveiling ceremony is a culmination of a partnership between the institute and two Chinese companies.
According to Masupe, Skywell, one of the Chinese manufacturers, has partnered with BITRI in assembling sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the southern African country, while the other one, CHTC Kinwin, is assisting Botswana to produce electric buses.
After inspecting the vehicles, Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi commended BITRI for choosing the right partners in Chinese companies, saying the initiative will go a long way in supporting and promoting the usage of renewable energy in the automobile industry.
"This is one of the examples of our commitment to e-mobility. We want to play a part in this, not just for our economy and environment but also to enhance those aspects of our knowledge economy that optimize our natural endowments," Masisi said.
