Feature: China-aided schools enhance access to high-quality education for Botswana students

August 28, 2024

Photo taken on Jan. 9, 2024 shows China-aided Mmopane Primary School in Mmopane, Kweneng District, Botswana. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

GABORONE, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Since the opening of a China-aided primary school in 2021 in Mmopane, a village near Botswana's capital, Gaborone, the local educational landscape has seen significant favorable changes.

"This school has come at the right time for the Mmopane community," Gagoitsiwe Marata, the headmistress of the Mmopane Primary School told Xinhua. "It has really helped the community because initially there was only one school that was serving the whole of the village."

Located in the Kweneng District of Botswana, about 15 km northwest of Gaborone, Mmopane is one of the fastest-growing villages in the country in terms of population. Currently, it has about 30,000 residents and is expanding rapidly, with even more people seeking places for their children.

Marata indicated that before the Mmopane Primary School was established, students had to walk long distances to other schools in nearby villages or commute to Gaborone. Some parents were less privileged and could not afford to pay for transportation for their children.

Ten-year-old Tlotlo Seloke was one of the students who faced this challenge. She had to wake up at 5 a.m. every morning to take public transport to school. Concerned about potential kidnappings and robberies, she transferred to this China-aided school since it opened.

"This school is completely fabulous because now it takes me 10 minutes to walk from home to school," Seloke told Xinhua, adding that she always shares with the neighborhood what they are learning and the activities they are participating in at school.

Gagoitsiwe Marata (Front), the headmistress of Mmopane Primary School, attends a celebration of the school's excellence, in Mogoditshane, Kweneng District, Botswana, on Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

Currently, Mmopane Primary School has about 900 students and receives a large number of enrollment requests from parents every year. "The school was oversubscribed as it had a lot of learners attending, but the demand for spaces at the school continues to grow," Marata said.

According to Marata, the school's biggest attractions are its impressive facilities and the strong performance of its students. There is a large dining hall, sports facilities including netball, football, and basketball courts, computer labs, science labs, disability-accessible restrooms, and a modern library.

Marata said Mmopane has been the best school she has ever led in her entire teaching career. She expressed a desire to establish a relationship with schools in China to make visits to share best practices and school procedures, fostering cross-cultural learning.

Boikano Rantshesane, 13, enrolled at Mmopane Primary School in 2021. She told Xinhua that her previous school was not performing well academically, as she would receive lower grades of around 80 percent. However, since transferring to this China-aided school, her grades have improved to 93 percent or higher.

In 2023, the school achieved a pass rate of 98.3 percent in its first-ever national Primary School Leaving Examination, topping Kweneng District. Of the 118 students, 116 passed the exams, with 46 obtaining grade A.

Marata attributed their success to special relationships with teachers, students and parents who provide emotional support, as well as strong staff welfare and assistance from the Chinese embassy.

Teachers, staff and members of the community pose for a group photo during a celebration of Mmopane Primary School's excellence, in Mmopane, Kweneng District, Botswana, on Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

"I really appreciate the Chinese embassy for the overwhelming support that they continue to give the school; they did not just build the school, they are with us every step of the way, supporting us in our needs," Marata said.

Bame Malete, who has been teaching at Mmopane Primary School for two years, also stated that the Chinese embassy's consistent support, including regular return visits, creates a favorable learning environment.

At present, Mmopane Primary School is one of the three primary schools aided by China in Botswana, with the other two being Kubung Primary School in Maun and Dinokwane Primary School in Serowe.

The three schools have effectively improved educational conditions for children and strongly supported the development of Botswana's basic education, said Fan Yong, Chinese ambassador to Botswana.

The fourth China-aided school, Ramaeba Primary School, has been completed and will be handed over to the Botswana government later this year. With the capacity to accommodate 560 students in 14 classrooms, the school will improve educational accessibility for children in northern Botswana.

