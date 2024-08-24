China, Botswana sign letters of exchange for China-aided road project

Xinhua) 10:08, August 24, 2024

Chinese Ambassador to Botswana Fan Yong ( L, Front) and Botswanan Minister of Finance Peggy Serame (R, Front) attend a signing ceremony in Gaborone, Botswana, on Aug. 23, 2024. Chinese Ambassador to Botswana Fan Yong and Botswanan Minister of Finance Peggy Serame on Friday signed the letters of exchange for the China-aided Mmopane-Block 8 road project in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

GABORONE, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Botswana Fan Yong and Botswanan Minister of Finance Peggy Serame on Friday signed the letters of exchange for the China-aided Mmopane-Block 8 road project in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana.

The road is designed as a secondary highway with a length of 6.623 km. It will start from the connection road between Mmopane, a village about 15 km to the northwest of Gaborone, and A12 road, and end at Block 8, a residential suburb of the national capital. After the projected road is completed, it can effectively relieve the traffic pressure in the area and improve the travel conditions of residents in the Mmopane region.

The China International Development Cooperation Agency in August approved the project whose feasibility study was completed in 2020. The project has been listed as one of China's aid achievements to Botswana at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit.

"China and Botswana signed a series of economic and technological agreements. We will implement one by one with our joint efforts. We are having the 4th FOCAC summit in Beijing, and we firmly believe that there will be more outcomes for us to bring a prosperous future," said Fan Yong at the signing ceremony.

