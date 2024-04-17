Botswana calls for collective commitment to technology development

Xinhua) 08:42, April 17, 2024

David Zhang, managing director of Huawei Technologies Botswana, speaks at the Huawei Telecom Congress 2024 in Gaborone, Botswana, on April 16, 2024. Authorities in Botswana have renewed their emphasis on the pivotal role of information, technology, and learning in driving economic success, and have called for cooperation among stakeholders. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

GABORONE, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in Botswana have renewed their emphasis on the pivotal role of information, technology, and learning in driving economic success, and have called for cooperation among stakeholders.

Speaking at the Huawei Telecom Congress 2024 in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, Minister of Communications, Knowledge and Technology Thulagano Merafe Segokgo called for a collective commitment from stakeholders to use technology for the betterment of society.

He said Botswana is pursuing a digital transformation and mindset change agenda that aims to develop and mainstream information and communication technologies (ICTs) in all sectors of the economy.

The overarching goal is to ensure that ICTs become ubiquitous and indispensable tools, not limited to specific sectors, but woven into the fabric of all economic activities, Segokgo said.

According to the minister, Botswana's strategic approach underscores its commitment to using technology as a catalyst for innovation, efficiency and sustainable development across its entire economic landscape.

David Zhang, managing director of Huawei Technologies Botswana, said the company is committed to improving the capabilities of its marketing and service systems by optimizing processes and information technology tools.

"Huawei is pleased to welcome more partners to support the digital and intelligent transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises to achieve shared growth in the distribution and commercial markets," said Zhang.

Zhang also called on stakeholders to share insights and forge new partnerships that will shape the future of telecommunications.

Botswanan Minister of Communications, Knowledge and Technology Thulagano Merafe Segokgo (2nd R) and representatives from Huawei attend a ceremony to launch Huawei products and solutions at the Huawei Telecom Congress 2024 in Gaborone, Botswana, on April 16, 2024. Authorities in Botswana have renewed their emphasis on the pivotal role of information, technology, and learning in driving economic success, and have called for cooperation among stakeholders. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

