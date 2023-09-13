Pic story: Chinese doctor provides medical services and training for locals in Botswana

Taylor Zhang prepares to deliver a baby for a woman in Gaborone, Botswana, Sept. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

It is 9 o'clock on a Monday morning, and people have been lining up at the waiting room of Taylor Zhang's obstetrics &gynecology clinic of a private hospital in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana.

Zhang, a doctor from southeast China's Fujian Province, embarked on a journey in 2012 as a member of the 13th Chinese medical team to Gaborone. During the three-year mission of medical aid, he performed some first-of-its-kind surgeries in the country.

After the mission, Zhang chose to return to Botswana with his family, and opened his own clinic in 2015. In addition to his routine service, Zhang has been invited to conduct training for local colleagues, so as to help improve their skills in diagnosis and treatment of obstetrics and gynecology.

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2023 shows the entrance of a hospital where Taylor Zhang's clinic is located in Gaborone, Botswana. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Taylor Zhang talks to patients in Gaborone, Botswana, Sept. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Husband of Taylor Zhang's client Tumi Ontumetse views color ultrasound images of the fetus in Gaborone, Botswana, Sept. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Taylor Zhang answers questions for Tumi Ontumetse and her husband in Gaborone, Botswana, Sept. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2023 shows the entrance of Taylor Zhang's clinic in Gaborone, Botswana. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Taylor Zhang arranges a temporary bed for infants, which is designated for mothers seeking for medical consultation with infants, in Gaborone, Botswana, Sept. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Zhou Yu, Taylor Zhang's wife, works at Zhang's clinic in Gaborone, Botswana, Sept. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

