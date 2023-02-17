Chinese doctor performs acupuncture therapy in Central African Republic

Xinhua) 10:49, February 17, 2023

Hao Yabo checks a patient's condition at a hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Hao Yabo, a Chinese doctor born in the 1990s and a member of the 19th Chinese medical team dispatched to the Central African Republic, traveled across seven time zones in June of 2022 to Bangui, the capital of Central African Republic. The following months saw him and his teammates fully engaged in their medical aid mission to this country, providing services to local people and winning friends.

As an acupuncturist, Hao has been performing a variety of treatments for local patients to cure as many ailments as possible. His superb medical skills have not only won himself compliments from patients, but also turned the patients fans of acupuncture. More often than not, even native doctors approached to him for medical advice and treatments.

Living in a different time zone, Hao, who happens to be a new father, has very limited time to chat with his family via mobile phone after daily work. "My wife has been very supportive and often tells me to focus on the mission here," Hao said. "It is not a rare occurrence that dozens of patients waiting outside the consulting room. I will do my best to treat my patients here so as to convey the message of friendship and promote the culture of traditional Chinese medicine."

Patients wait outside Hao Yabo's consulting room at a hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Hao Yabo (R) performs acupuncture therapy with his assistant to a patient at a hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Hao Yabo performs acupuncture therapy to a patient at a hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Hao Yabo performs acupuncture therapy to a patient at a hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Hao Yabo adjusts his outfit before work in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Hao Yabo (R) performs acupuncture therapy with his assistant to a patient at a hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Hao Yabo (R) performs acupuncture therapy with his assistant to a patient at a hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

A patient receives acupuncture therapy at a hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Hao Yabo performs acupuncture therapy to a patient at a hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Hao Yabo plays billiards after work in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Hao Yabo (R) has lunch with his colleague in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)