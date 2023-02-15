China provides food assistance to support vulnerable populations in northern Togo

Xinhua) 11:26, February 15, 2023

LOME, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government on Tuesday provided food assistance through the UN World Food Programme (WFP) in Togo to support vulnerable populations in the country's north.

The funding from China helped to acquire more than 600 tons of food produced in Togo, which will benefit 52,000 people in the Savanes and Kara Region, said Chao Weidong, the Chinese ambassador to Togo, during the handover ceremony.

"China is willing to share development opportunities with other countries to achieve the common progress of all mankind," noted the Chinese diplomat.

According to Aboubacar Koisha, the WFP Representative, the emergency food assistance program provided essential assistance to people in need and helped restore a sense of hope and stability in the region and social cohesion within populations.

"Our combined efforts will make a real difference in the lives of those affected by food and nutrition crisis," said Koisha.

The food assistance from China is part of the 961 tons of food aid mobilized by the WFP to help vulnerable populations in northern Togo, including households affected by climatic changes and displaced people due to a security crisis.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)