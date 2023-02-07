China-Africa economic, trade digitalization service base established in Hunan

Xinhua) 16:02, February 07, 2023

CHANGSHA, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- The China-Africa economic and trade digitalization service base of Hunan Province was unveiled in Changsha, the provincial capital, on Monday.

The base mainly serves Chinese companies in Africa and provides related digital information services. It will also promote the innovative application of new business forms such as cross-border e-commerce, China-Africa economic and trade data statistical analysis, and other digital products related to telecommunications, Internet, software and information technology services.

The base can provide campsite communication support equipment services for enterprises in need and build cross-border interconnection routes for African branches of Chinese-funded enterprises. Furthermore, it can also provide services such as website construction in local languages to help high-quality economic and trade development between China and Africa.

In addition, based on mutual sharing and mutual trust between China and Africa in bilateral economic and trade data, the base is expected to contribute to China-Africa economic and trade development. It will issue industry insight reports through the use of data statistics, analysis and research. The service base will also provide preliminary research data for the implementation of projects related to China-Africa economic and trade cooperation.

In the future, it will help build digital and information capabilities in China-Africa economic and trade cooperation. At the same time, it will also help some African countries build more comprehensive and efficient payment systems.

Hunan is the longterm host of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo. Last year, Hunan's imports and exports with Africa reached 55.66 billion yuan (about 8.19 billion U.S. dollars), up 42.8 percent year on year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)