China Mobile attends Africa Tech Summit in Nairobi, Kenya

Xinhua) 13:47, February 16, 2023

A visitor learns about China Mobile's services during the Africa Tech Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Chinese mobile network operator China Mobile on Wednesday showcased its smart technology solutions at the Africa Tech Summit that is taking place in Nairobi, Kenya's capital.

People visit the Africa Tech Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Visitors learn about China Mobile's services during the Africa Tech Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

