Chinese enterprises association hands over dredging project in Botswana's capital
Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2023 shows the Segoditshane bridge channel clogged with waste and silt at the beginning of a dredging project in Gaborone, Botswana. The Chinese Enterprises Association in Botswana handed over the Segoditshane dredging project to Gaborone City Council on March 14. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)
GABORONE, March 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Enterprises Association in Botswana handed over the Segoditshane dredging project to Gaborone City Council on Tuesday.
The project, which began on Feb. 28, will help address the city's drainage issues during the rainy season.
"It is truly a great pleasure and honor to be receiving this well-done job by the Chinese contractors," Gaborone's Mayor Austin Abraham said during the handover ceremony, adding that the project was carried out as part of corporate social responsibility.
The Segoditshane bridge channel is about one meter deep, and the removal of waste and silt will result in a smoother, uninterrupted flow of water for the next two years, Abraham said.
Photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows the Segoditshane bridge channel after a dredging project in Gaborone, Botswana. The Chinese Enterprises Association in Botswana handed over the Segoditshane dredging project to Gaborone City Council on Tuesday. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)
Photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows the Segoditshane bridge channel after a dredging project in Gaborone, Botswana. The Chinese Enterprises Association in Botswana handed over the Segoditshane dredging project to Gaborone City Council on Tuesday. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China donates PPE, reproductive health products to Botswana
- 17th Chinese medical team to arrive in Botswana in two months: Botswana official
- Botswana won't test travelers from China upon arrival: minister
- Chinese firms drive decent housing provision in Botswana: official
- Botswanan minister grateful for China-aided primary school
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.