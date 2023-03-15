Chinese enterprises association hands over dredging project in Botswana's capital

Xinhua) 09:18, March 15, 2023

Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2023 shows the Segoditshane bridge channel clogged with waste and silt at the beginning of a dredging project in Gaborone, Botswana. The Chinese Enterprises Association in Botswana handed over the Segoditshane dredging project to Gaborone City Council on March 14. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

GABORONE, March 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Enterprises Association in Botswana handed over the Segoditshane dredging project to Gaborone City Council on Tuesday.

The project, which began on Feb. 28, will help address the city's drainage issues during the rainy season.

"It is truly a great pleasure and honor to be receiving this well-done job by the Chinese contractors," Gaborone's Mayor Austin Abraham said during the handover ceremony, adding that the project was carried out as part of corporate social responsibility.

The Segoditshane bridge channel is about one meter deep, and the removal of waste and silt will result in a smoother, uninterrupted flow of water for the next two years, Abraham said.

Photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows the Segoditshane bridge channel after a dredging project in Gaborone, Botswana. The Chinese Enterprises Association in Botswana handed over the Segoditshane dredging project to Gaborone City Council on Tuesday. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

