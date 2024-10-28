Fourth China-aided school handed over to Botswana

Xinhua) 13:26, October 28, 2024

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi (2nd R) and China's ambassador to Botswana Fan Yong (1st L) unveil the plaque of the China-aided Ramaeba Primary School in Kazungula village of Kasane town, Botswana, Oct. 27, 2024. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

GABORONE, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The fourth China-aided primary school was officially handed over to Botswana on Sunday.

Ramaeba Primary School, located in Kazungula village in northern Botswana, is designed to accommodate 560 students across 14 classrooms, spanning about 61,000 square meters. The school's main facilities include 16 buildings, such as teaching and office blocks, a library, a dining hall, teachers' dormitory, and sports fields.

"China has taken to its notice that education is among the top priorities of Botswana's socio-economic development process," said Fan Yong, China's ambassador to Botswana.

The Ramaeba school follows three previous China-aided primary schools: Kubung Primary School in Maun, Dinokwane Primary School in Serowe, and Mmopane Primary School near Gaborone, the country's capital.

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi, Vice President Slumber Tsogwane, and other senior officials attended the handover ceremony, unveiling the plaque and touring the facilities.

Tsogwane highlighted the achievement as a testament to the strong partnership between Botswana and China, noting that "the project has been made possible by our partnership with the People's Republic of China. There is concrete evidence of what bilateral relations delivered to the citizens of the countries which have bond or friendship and mutual support."

The school is set to welcome students for enrollment in January next year.

This photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows teacher's dormitory of the China-aided Ramaeba Primary School in Kazungula village of Kasane town, Botswana. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows teacher's office of the China-aided Ramaeba Primary School in Kazungula village of Kasane town, Botswana. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows a classroom of the China-aided Ramaeba Primary School in Kazungula village of Kasane town, Botswana. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi (1st R, front) tours a classroom of the China-aided Ramaeba Primary School in Kazungula village of Kasane town, Botswana, Oct. 27, 2024. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)