In pics: China-aided primary schools in Botswana

Xinhua) 13:32, November 27, 2024

Students pose for a group photo at the gate of China-aided Mmopane Primary School in Mmopane, Kweneng District, Botswana, Nov. 4, 2024. Mmopane Primary School, which opened in 2021, is one of the four primary schools in Botswana built with a grant from the Chinese government, the other three being Kubung Primary School, Dinokwane Primary School, and Ramaeba Primary School. These China-aided schools feature computer labs, science labs, libraries, dining halls, disability-friendly facilities, and football and basketball fields. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Students enjoy leisure time after school at China-aided Mmopane Primary School in Mmopane, Kweneng District, Botswana, Nov. 4, 2024. Mmopane Primary School, which opened in 2021, is one of the four primary schools in Botswana built with a grant from the Chinese government, the other three being Kubung Primary School, Dinokwane Primary School, and Ramaeba Primary School. These China-aided schools feature computer labs, science labs, libraries, dining halls, disability-friendly facilities, and football and basketball fields. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Students take a break between classes at China-aided Mmopane Primary School in Mmopane, Kweneng District, Botswana, Nov. 4, 2024. Mmopane Primary School, which opened in 2021, is one of the four primary schools in Botswana built with a grant from the Chinese government, the other three being Kubung Primary School, Dinokwane Primary School, and Ramaeba Primary School. These China-aided schools feature computer labs, science labs, libraries, dining halls, disability-friendly facilities, and football and basketball fields. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Students take a computer class at China-aided Mmopane Primary School in Mmopane, Kweneng District, Botswana, Nov. 4, 2024. Mmopane Primary School, which opened in 2021, is one of the four primary schools in Botswana built with a grant from the Chinese government, the other three being Kubung Primary School, Dinokwane Primary School, and Ramaeba Primary School. These China-aided schools feature computer labs, science labs, libraries, dining halls, disability-friendly facilities, and football and basketball fields. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Students play football at China-aided Mmopane Primary School in Mmopane, Kweneng District, Botswana, Nov. 4, 2024. Mmopane Primary School, which opened in 2021, is one of the four primary schools in Botswana built with a grant from the Chinese government, the other three being Kubung Primary School, Dinokwane Primary School, and Ramaeba Primary School. These China-aided schools feature computer labs, science labs, libraries, dining halls, disability-friendly facilities, and football and basketball fields. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Students take a break between classes at China-aided Mmopane Primary School in Mmopane, Kweneng District, Botswana, Nov. 4, 2024. Mmopane Primary School, which opened in 2021, is one of the four primary schools in Botswana built with a grant from the Chinese government, the other three being Kubung Primary School, Dinokwane Primary School, and Ramaeba Primary School. These China-aided schools feature computer labs, science labs, libraries, dining halls, disability-friendly facilities, and football and basketball fields. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Pradence Tshepi (front) studies at China-aided Mmopane Primary School in Mmopane, Kweneng District, Botswana, Nov. 4, 2024. Mmopane Primary School, which opened in 2021, is one of the four primary schools in Botswana built with a grant from the Chinese government, the other three being Kubung Primary School, Dinokwane Primary School, and Ramaeba Primary School. These China-aided schools feature computer labs, science labs, libraries, dining halls, disability-friendly facilities, and football and basketball fields. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Students walk out of the campus after school at China-aided Mmopane Primary School in Mmopane, Kweneng District, Botswana, Nov. 4, 2024. Mmopane Primary School, which opened in 2021, is one of the four primary schools in Botswana built with a grant from the Chinese government, the other three being Kubung Primary School, Dinokwane Primary School, and Ramaeba Primary School. These China-aided schools feature computer labs, science labs, libraries, dining halls, disability-friendly facilities, and football and basketball fields. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows a view of China-aided Mmopane Primary School in Mmopane, Kweneng District, Botswana. Mmopane Primary School, which opened in 2021, is one of the four primary schools in Botswana built with a grant from the Chinese government, the other three being Kubung Primary School, Dinokwane Primary School, and Ramaeba Primary School. These China-aided schools feature computer labs, science labs, libraries, dining halls, disability-friendly facilities, and football and basketball fields. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Students attend a class at China-aided Mmopane Primary School in Mmopane, Kweneng District, Botswana, Nov. 4, 2024. Mmopane Primary School, which opened in 2021, is one of the four primary schools in Botswana built with a grant from the Chinese government, the other three being Kubung Primary School, Dinokwane Primary School, and Ramaeba Primary School. These China-aided schools feature computer labs, science labs, libraries, dining halls, disability-friendly facilities, and football and basketball fields. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Pradence Tshepi (L) attends a class at China-aided Mmopane Primary School in Mmopane, Kweneng District, Botswana, Nov. 4, 2024. Mmopane Primary School, which opened in 2021, is one of the four primary schools in Botswana built with a grant from the Chinese government, the other three being Kubung Primary School, Dinokwane Primary School, and Ramaeba Primary School. These China-aided schools feature computer labs, science labs, libraries, dining halls, disability-friendly facilities, and football and basketball fields. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

