In pics: China-aided primary schools in Botswana
Students pose for a group photo at the gate of China-aided Mmopane Primary School in Mmopane, Kweneng District, Botswana, Nov. 4, 2024. Mmopane Primary School, which opened in 2021, is one of the four primary schools in Botswana built with a grant from the Chinese government, the other three being Kubung Primary School, Dinokwane Primary School, and Ramaeba Primary School. These China-aided schools feature computer labs, science labs, libraries, dining halls, disability-friendly facilities, and football and basketball fields. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
Photos
